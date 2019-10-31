Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is expected to log another practice Thursday.
Stay tuned for the official practice report when the session is wrapped up, but both Westbrook and fellow wideout D.J. Chark (quad) are expected to give it a go. While Friday might end up as the defining day, seeing both log consecutive days bodes well for Jacksonville's Week 9 passing attack.
