Westbrook caught five of 10 targets for 30 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Westbrook was targeted consistently throughout the afternoon but failed to make anything of said opportunities, with his longest catch of the day going for 11 yards. The 24-year-old still played 60 of 75 offensive snaps -- good for second among Jaguar wide receivers -- but has failed to exceed 40 receiving yards in each of the last four games.