Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Falters with 17 yards
Westbrook caught all four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Westbrook and the Jags offense barely showed up Sunday, with QB Blake Bortles getting benched early in the third quarter for his turnover issues. The yards are a season low as Westbrook's longest catch of the afternoon went for only six yards. The 24-year-old still has a solid 31 receptions for 404 yards and two touchdowns through the first seven weeks, but the inconsistency within the team's offense as a whole makes him difficult to trust on a week-to-week basis.
