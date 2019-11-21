Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Feeling under weather Thursday

Westbrook is dealing with an illness and isn't expected to practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars will presumably wait and see how Westbrook responds to a day of rest and recovery before gauging his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans, but the ailment most likely won't affect his status for the contest. Westbrook recently shook off neck and shoulder injuries that forced a one-game absence, returning to action after a bye week to play 84 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps in the Week 11 loss to Indianapolis.