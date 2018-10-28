Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Finds end zone in London loss
Westbrook caught two of six targets for 31 yards and a touchdown while adding nine yards on a carry in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles in London.
Westbrook scored Jacksonville's lone touchdown from 11 yards out in the third quarter. He's been held below 40 receiving yards in each of the past three games, but the second-year wideout has propped up his value with two trips to the end zone over that span. Still, week-to-week value has been tough to sustain with quarterback Blake Bortles struggling. Jacksonville's on bye in Week 9.
