Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: First career touchdown in win
Westbrook brought in five of eight targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Westbrook's 18-yard scoring reception early in the second quarter was his first of the career. The dynamic rookie has come on over the last three weeks, posting 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown over that span. Just as important, he's shown instant rapport with quarterback Blake Bortles, as the latter has directed 27 passes his way during that stretch. Westbrook will look to continue adding to his already impressive fantasy resume against the Texans in Week 15.
