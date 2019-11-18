Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Four catches in return
Westbrook hauled in four of his six targets for 32 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Colts.
Westbrook played for the first time since Week 8 due to a neck and shoulder injury. In his return, he drew six targets with DJ Chark, Leonard Fournette and Chris Conley all out-targeting him. If Westbrook continues to lose volume, his value will see a sharp decline as he's averaged only 11.5 yards per reception for the season. He'll look to increase his targets once again, as the Jaguars take on the Buccaneers in Week 12.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready to practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: In line to practice next week•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...