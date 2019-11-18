Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Four catches in return

Westbrook hauled in four of his six targets for 32 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Colts.

Westbrook played for the first time since Week 8 due to a neck and shoulder injury. In his return, he drew six targets with DJ Chark, Leonard Fournette and Chris Conley all out-targeting him. If Westbrook continues to lose volume, his value will see a sharp decline as he's averaged only 11.5 yards per reception for the season. He'll look to increase his targets once again, as the Jaguars take on the Buccaneers in Week 12.