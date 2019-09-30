Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Hauls in five passes

Westbrook hauled in five of his six targets for 66 yards in Week 4 against Denver.

Westbrook paced the team in both receptions and yards, despite being out-targeted by D.J. Chark. It was Westbrook's most productive game this season, as he had combined for just 79 yards between the team's first three contests. Most encouraging was the fact that Westbrook displayed the ability to work down the field with Gardner Minshew under center, turning in his first game this season of averaging more than 10 yards per reception. He'll look to build on this performance in Week 5 against the Panthers.