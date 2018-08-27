Westbrook could take on a prominent role after Marqise Lee (knee) was ruled out for the season, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Previously ticketed for the third or fourth receiver spot, Westbrook becomes a lock for playing time in three-wide formations, with the potential to also see a lot of snaps in two-WR sets. It isn't quite clear whether Westbrook or Donte Moncrief will join Keelan Cole in the starting lineup, as the former is listed higher on the preseason depth chart, but the latter has a one-year, $9.6 million contract that's fully guaranteed. Rookie second-round pick D.J. Chark may also help fill the void, even if he isn't in the mix for a starting job just yet. Jacksonville opens its season with a Week 1 road game against the Giants.