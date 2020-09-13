Westbrook (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as the No. 5 receiver on Jacksonville's unofficial depth chart, Westbrook already looked headed for a smaller role in 2020, but his inactive status for the season opener comes as something of a surprise. Rather than having Westbrook suit up as a depth option at receiver, rookie Collin Johnson will dress as Jacksonville's fifth wideout, with the coaching staff perhaps viewing the fifth-round pick out of Texas as someone who can make more of an impact on special teams.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready for Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Listed as No. 5 WR•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not practicing Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Shows chemistry with Minshew•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Caps off season with score•