Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Held in check versus Vikings
Westbrook caught one of three targets for six yards during Saturday's 14-10 win over the Vikings.
Westbrook's first target resulted in an interception and he did little else the rest of the day. This quiet effort could have had to do with his matchup against a tough defense, considering he led the team in targets and catches during the exhibition opener. Nevertheless, Westbrook is competing for a share of the targets and will need to make a better impression next week against the Falcons in order to lock up his spot with the preseason winding down.
