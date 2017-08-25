Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Held out Thursday with lower body injury
Westbrook (lower body) was held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
The rookie has been one of Jacksonville's strongest performers in the preseason with huge outings in each of his first two games. However, Carlyon reports that Westbrook has been dealing with a lower-body injury of late, which prompted coach Doug Marrone to hold him out after seeing him go through warmups. There's no word yet on the severity of Westbrook's injury, but more updates on his status figure to be made available prior to the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Falcons.
More News
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...