Westbrook (lower body) was held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

The rookie has been one of Jacksonville's strongest performers in the preseason with huge outings in each of his first two games. However, Carlyon reports that Westbrook has been dealing with a lower-body injury of late, which prompted coach Doug Marrone to hold him out after seeing him go through warmups. There's no word yet on the severity of Westbrook's injury, but more updates on his status figure to be made available prior to the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Falcons.