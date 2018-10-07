Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Held to three catches
Westbrook caught three of five targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 30-14 loss to Kansas City.
Westbrook was quiet through the first half, but showed some flashes in the third quarter with a 30-yard catch-and-run and a diving 23-yard grab. It was too little too late for a Jaguars team that fell behind by multiple scores early. Westbrook has been hard to read in a cluttered Jaguars receiving corps. He clearly has game-changing speed athleticism, but he has been held to under 60 yards thrice in five games and has just one touchdown to start the season. He's not quite a boom-or-bust proposition, but he might not be your top choice to start against a tough Dallas pass defense on Sunday.
