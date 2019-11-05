Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: In line to practice next week

Coach Doug Marrone said Westbrook (neck/shoulder) would resume practicing following the Jaguars' bye, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

The Jaguars will begin their Week 11 prep in earnest next Monday, but the extent of Westbrook's participation in practice won't be known until Jacksonville releases its first injury report two days later. In any event, Westbrook looks like he'll be ready to go when the Jaguars play their next game Nov. 17 versus the Colts. Westbrook will look to re-established a rapport in practices with Nick Foles (collarbone), who will return from injured reserve and take back the starting quarterback job from rookie Gardner Minshew.