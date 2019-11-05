Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: In line to practice next week
Coach Doug Marrone said Westbrook (neck/shoulder) would resume practicing following the Jaguars' bye, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
The Jaguars will begin their Week 11 prep in earnest next Monday, but the extent of Westbrook's participation in practice won't be known until Jacksonville releases its first injury report two days later. In any event, Westbrook looks like he'll be ready to go when the Jaguars play their next game Nov. 17 versus the Colts. Westbrook will look to re-established a rapport in practices with Nick Foles (collarbone), who will return from injured reserve and take back the starting quarterback job from rookie Gardner Minshew.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.