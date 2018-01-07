Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leading receiver in win
Westbrook brought in five of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card win over the Bills.
Westbrook's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all team highs on the afternoon, as he accounted for nearly half of Blake Bortles' 12 completions and well over 50 percent of his 87 passing yards. The dynamic rookie recorded at least four catches in four of the seven regular-season games he suited up for, and he's likely to play an important role in the passing game once again during next Sunday's AFC divisional-round road matchup versus the Steelers.
