Westbrook brought in six of seven targets for 131 yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason loss to the Bucs.

The fourth-round rookie was far and away the leader among all wideouts on the night, doing all of his damage in the fourth quarter. Westbrook started the Jaguars' first drive of the final period by hauling in passes of 24 and 20 yards on the first two plays, and he later added receptions of 24 and 28 yards in a subsequent drive. The former Oklahoma Sooner has reportedly been making a strong case for the No. 4 receiver job in camp, with Thursday's performance likely helping him take a huge leap forward in that regard. Westbrook will look to generate a successful encore when the Jaguars take on the Panthers next Thursday in their third preseason contest.