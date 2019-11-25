Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving vs. Titans
Westbrook caught eight of nine targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.
Westbrook led the team in receiving yardage while finishing behind only Leonard Fournette in targets and receptions. He averaged just 8.6 yards per catch on a day when Nick Foles struggled to push the ball downfield, but it was a much-improved output for Westbrook, who came in with just four catches for 32 yards since Week 7. Perhaps this effort will earn Westbrook a similar role in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Clear of illness•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Feeling under weather Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Four catches in return•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to full practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready to practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: In line to practice next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...