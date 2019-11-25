Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving vs. Titans

Westbrook caught eight of nine targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Westbrook led the team in receiving yardage while finishing behind only Leonard Fournette in targets and receptions. He averaged just 8.6 yards per catch on a day when Nick Foles struggled to push the ball downfield, but it was a much-improved output for Westbrook, who came in with just four catches for 32 yards since Week 7. Perhaps this effort will earn Westbrook a similar role in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Buccaneers.