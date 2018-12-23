Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving
Westbrook caught seven of eight targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for nine yards and did not complete his only pass attempt.
Westbrook looked better than his stats indicated during the Week 16 win, bailing out quarterbacks Cody Kessler and Blake Bortles on multiple errant passes. The second-year pro now leads the Jaguars' receiving corps in receptions (63), yards (707) and touchdowns (5), and has been a rare bright spot in Jacksonville's struggling offense.
