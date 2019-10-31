Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The same applies to DJ Chark, which bodes well for the duo's chances of being available Sunday against the Texans. Friday's final Week 9 injury report will relay whether or not Westbrook carries a "questionable" designation into the weekend, as was the case in Week 8 before he ultimately suited up for the Jaguars' 29-15 win over the Jets.

