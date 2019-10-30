Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited participant Wednesday

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook he aggravated the neck and shoulder injuries during Sunday's win over the Jets, but the fact he's practicing -- even in a limited fashion -- puts him on track to play versus the Texans this week. It's still worth watching his practice participation over the next couple days, while fellow wideout D.J. Chark (quadriceps) is also nursing an injury.

