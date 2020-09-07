Westbrook (shoulder) was listed as the No. 5 wide receiver on the Jaguars' unofficial depth chart Monday.

Westbrook hasn't practiced at full speed in more than two weeks, so that may play a factor in the demotion. However, rookie Laviska Shenault (undisclosed) has been banged up, too, and he is listed higher than Westbrook. It's still just an unofficial depth chart, but it's clear Westbrook doesn't have the guaranteed role on this offense that DJ Chark and Chris Conley, who are both listed starters, have secured in training camp.