Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Listed with second unit
Westbrook is listed as a second-stringer on Jacksonville's depth chart for Week 1 against the Giants.
Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief are listed as the starters, but Jags beat reporter Mike Kaye (of First Coast News) believes Westbrook poses a serious threat to the latter's snaps. If nothing else, Westbrook should have a regular spot in three-wide formations, albeit in a Jacksonville offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in 3-WR usage last season.
