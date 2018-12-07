Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Lone bright spot in loss
Westbrook brought in seven of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.
Westbrook provided essentially the only highlight of the night for the Jaguars, making a tip-toeing seven-yard touchdown reception at the back of the end zone in the third quarter that survived replay review. Westbrook has now notched at least one catch of greater than 20 yards in each of his last three games, and his yardage total Thursday was his second highest of the campaign. The second-year wideout will look to continue building rapport with quarterback Cody Kessler in a Week 15 matchup against the Redskins.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Continues low production•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Scores in last-ditch effort•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Catches two passes in loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Fails to capitalize on 10 targets•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Finds end zone in London loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Falters with 17 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...