Westbrook brought in seven of 10 targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday.

Westbrook provided essentially the only highlight of the night for the Jaguars, making a tip-toeing seven-yard touchdown reception at the back of the end zone in the third quarter that survived replay review. Westbrook has now notched at least one catch of greater than 20 yards in each of his last three games, and his yardage total Thursday was his second highest of the campaign. The second-year wideout will look to continue building rapport with quarterback Cody Kessler in a Week 15 matchup against the Redskins.