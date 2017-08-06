Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Looking good at camp
Westbrook continued his strong training camp Sunday with a long touchdown reception, John Oesher of Jaguars.com reports.
The fourth-round rookie missed a good chunk of OTAs with an undisclosed injury, but he returned by the end of June minicamp and has been healthy ever since. While there isn't much room for upward mobility in an offense featuring Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee, it appears Westbrook is at least making a strong push for the No. 4 job. He could eventually make Robinson or Lee expendable as they enter the final year of their rookie contracts.
