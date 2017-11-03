Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not be activated for Week 9
Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that he hasn't decided whether or not Westbrook (abdomen) will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports. "We have that ability [to activate Westbrook]; we haven't made that decision," Marrone said. "We'll go back in and talk about it."
The Jaguars officially designated Westbrook as one of their two players eligible to return from IR earlier this week, giving the team 21 days to either activate him or keep him on IR the rest of the season. Given that Westbrook first resumed practicing this week following a nearly two-month layoff following core-muscle surgery, it would seem more likely than not that the Jaguars would hold off on activating him until he gets some more reps under his belt. Once he's deemed ready to go, Westbrook, who led the NFL in receiving yardage during the preseason, could quickly move up the depth chart at receiver.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Designated to return from IR•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Practicing with teammates•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Progressing well from core-muscle surgery•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Headed for IR•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...