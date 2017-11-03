Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday that he hasn't decided whether or not Westbrook (abdomen) will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports. "We have that ability [to activate Westbrook]; we haven't made that decision," Marrone said. "We'll go back in and talk about it."

The Jaguars officially designated Westbrook as one of their two players eligible to return from IR earlier this week, giving the team 21 days to either activate him or keep him on IR the rest of the season. Given that Westbrook first resumed practicing this week following a nearly two-month layoff following core-muscle surgery, it would seem more likely than not that the Jaguars would hold off on activating him until he gets some more reps under his belt. Once he's deemed ready to go, Westbrook, who led the NFL in receiving yardage during the preseason, could quickly move up the depth chart at receiver.