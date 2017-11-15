Westbrook (abdomen) isn't expected to be a big part of the Jaguars' offensive game plan if he's activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The Jaguars have until Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT to either activate Westbrook or rule him out for the season, but the former option seems to be the likelier outcome with the rookie set to practice for third straight week after recovering from surgery to address a core-muscle injury. While Westbrook offers the Jaguars good speed on the outside and made a major impression during the preseason, DiRocco speculates that the team won't ask the wideout to handle a significant role if he makes his professional debut Sunday while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL and learns to read coverages. With that in mind, Keelan Cole seems like a safer bet to start alongside Marqise Lee (knee) at receiver if Allen Hurns (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game as expected, but Westbrook could still see reps in three-wide sets. Of the team's remaining wideouts, Arrelious Benn (knee) is uncertain to play, Jaydon Mickens is better suited for return duties than snaps on offense and Jaelen Strong is the top candidate to be released in order to facilitate Westbrook's addition to the 53-man roster.