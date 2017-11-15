Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not have large role in Week 11
Westbrook (abdomen) isn't expected to be a big part of the Jaguars' offensive game plan if he's activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Browns, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars have until Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT to either activate Westbrook or rule him out for the season, but the former option seems to be the likelier outcome with the rookie set to practice for third straight week after recovering from surgery to address a core-muscle injury. While Westbrook offers the Jaguars good speed on the outside and made a major impression during the preseason, DiRocco speculates that the team won't ask the wideout to handle a significant role if he makes his professional debut Sunday while he adjusts to the speed of the NFL and learns to read coverages. With that in mind, Keelan Cole seems like a safer bet to start alongside Marqise Lee (knee) at receiver if Allen Hurns (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game as expected, but Westbrook could still see reps in three-wide sets. Of the team's remaining wideouts, Arrelious Benn (knee) is uncertain to play, Jaydon Mickens is better suited for return duties than snaps on offense and Jaelen Strong is the top candidate to be released in order to facilitate Westbrook's addition to the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready for Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains on IR for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: No lock to play Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Out Sunday, but likely back for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not be activated for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Designated to return from IR•
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...