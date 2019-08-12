Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses another session
Westbrook (groin) didn't practice Monday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook was held out of Jacksonville's preseason opener and didn't practice over the weekend. His continued absence Monday suggests he's unlikely to return for Thursday's exhibition against the Eagles. With Marqise Lee (knee) not looking good for Week 1, the 25-year-old Westbrook has minimal competition for the No. 1 receiver role in Jacksonville.
