Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses practice

Westbrook will miss Wednesday's practice for personal reasons, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

A return to practice Thursday or Friday would put Westbrook on track to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers. He's seen at least six targets in each of three games since he returned from a neck/shoulder injury, catching 17 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown over that span. The Jaguars will turn back to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback for Week 14.

