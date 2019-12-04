Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses practice
Westbrook will miss Wednesday's practice for personal reasons, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
A return to practice Thursday or Friday would put Westbrook on track to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers. He's seen at least six targets in each of three games since he returned from a neck/shoulder injury, catching 17 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown over that span. The Jaguars will turn back to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback for Week 14.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces pass catchers in defeat•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving vs. Titans•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Clear of illness•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Feeling under weather Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Four catches in return•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...