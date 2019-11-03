Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Week 9
Westbrook (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans in London, isn't expected to play Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jaguars promoted wideout Michael Walker from the practice squad presumably to provide additional depth while Westbrook is sidelined. D.J. Chark and Chris Conley should see extra targets as a result of Westbrook's absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Could play in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9, including how to handle...