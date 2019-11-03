Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Week 9

Westbrook (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans in London, isn't expected to play Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars promoted wideout Michael Walker from the practice squad presumably to provide additional depth while Westbrook is sidelined. D.J. Chark and Chris Conley should see extra targets as a result of Westbrook's absence.

