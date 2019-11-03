Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play

Westbrook (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the Texans according to Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars promoted WR Michael Walker from the practice squad presumably to take his place. D.J. Chark and Chris Conley should see extra targets as a result.

