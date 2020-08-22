Westbrook will not practice Saturday due to a shoulder injury, John Reid of The Florida Times-Unionreports.
Westbrook missed only one game last season despite showing up on the injury report with shoulder/neck issues since mid-October. While the reported training camp injury isn't deemed serious, it's a troublesome issue nevertheless considering Westbrook's season-long battle with that particular injury location for much of 2019.
