Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Nursing shoulder injury
Westbrook was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
Westbrook appears to have picked up a shoulder issue during Week 14's loss to the Jaguars, during which he was held to just 25 yards despite catching six of seven targets. There's not yet any reason to worry that the third-year receiver is in any danger of missing time, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Raiders' exploitable secondary. If D.J. Chark's ankle injury turns out to be more serious than a day-to-day issue, Westbrook could be in line for an uptick in target volume.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Quiet day in Week 14 loss•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Cleared for Week 14•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Slated to miss Thursday's session•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces pass catchers in defeat•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Leads team in receiving vs. Titans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.