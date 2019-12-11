Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Nursing shoulder injury

Westbrook was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Westbrook appears to have picked up a shoulder issue during Week 14's loss to the Jaguars, during which he was held to just 25 yards despite catching six of seven targets. There's not yet any reason to worry that the third-year receiver is in any danger of missing time, and he'll have two more opportunities to practice in full ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Raiders' exploitable secondary. If D.J. Chark's ankle injury turns out to be more serious than a day-to-day issue, Westbrook could be in line for an uptick in target volume.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories