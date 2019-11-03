Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is inactive Sunday for the Jaguars' game against the Texans in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
With Westbrook sidelined for the first time this season, Chris Conley is slated to start at receiver alongside D.J. Chark, per Oehser. Considering that Westbrook was able to take part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday along with the fact that the Jaguars are on bye in Week 10, he should only be in store for a one-game absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Could play in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9, including how to handle...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.