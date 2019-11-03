Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Officially out for Week 9

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is inactive Sunday for the Jaguars' game against the Texans in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Westbrook sidelined for the first time this season, Chris Conley is slated to start at receiver alongside D.J. Chark, per Oehser. Considering that Westbrook was able to take part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday along with the fact that the Jaguars are on bye in Week 10, he should only be in store for a one-game absence.