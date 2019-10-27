Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: On track to play Sunday

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Westbrook put in a limited practice Friday and received the questionable tag, and it doesn't look as though he'll be forced to miss game action. The 25-year-old has dealt with the shoulder issue for the last couple weeks but is coming off his most productive game of the season -- six catches for 103 yards -- last Sunday against the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories