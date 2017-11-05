The Jaguars didn't activate Westbrook (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone indicated Friday that the team had yet to decide if Westbrook would play against Cincinnati on Sunday, but the team allowed Saturday's 4 p.m. EDT deadline to pass without bringing him aboard the 53-man roster. The rookie fourth-round pick resumed practice Monday and is one of two players the Jaguars have designated to return from IR, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him. If Westbrook turns in another successful week of practice, it would seem more likely than not that he would be available for the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers. After shining during the preseason, Westbrook could take on a sizable role right away for a Jacksonville offense lacking in impact receivers since Allen Robinson (knee) tore his ACL in the season opener.