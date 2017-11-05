The Jaguars did not activate Westbrook (abdomen) from injured reserve on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Head coach Doug Marrone indicated Friday that the team had yet to decide if Westbrook would play against the Bengals on Sunday, but the team allowed Saturday's 4 PM deadline to pass without activating him. The rookie fourth-round pick resumed practice this week and was designated to return from IR, and the Jaguars have a 21-day window to activate him or leave him on IR for the year. The former Oklahoma Sooner was close to returning this week, and has a good chance of being activated sometime next week ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers.