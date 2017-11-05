Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Out Sunday, but likely returns for Week 10
The Jaguars did not activate Westbrook (abdomen) from injured reserve on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Head coach Doug Marrone indicated Friday that the team had yet to decide if Westbrook would play against the Bengals on Sunday, but the team allowed Saturday's 4 PM deadline to pass without activating him. The rookie fourth-round pick resumed practice this week and was designated to return from IR, and the Jaguars have a 21-day window to activate him or leave him on IR for the year. The former Oklahoma Sooner was close to returning this week, and has a good chance of being activated sometime next week ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not be activated for Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Designated to return from IR•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Practicing with teammates•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Progressing well from core-muscle surgery•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Headed for IR•
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...