Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces pass catchers in defeat

Westbrook brought in five of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 48 yards.

Serving as one of the few highlights on the afternoon for a moribund Jaguars offense, Westbrook found the end zone for only the second time all season on a three-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter. Despite the overall lack of scoring this season, he's been a steady part of the passing game irrespective of who's been under center, seeing at least six targets in all but two games. Westbrook now has 13 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown over the last two games combined, numbers he'll look to keep building on at the expense of the Chargers in Week 14.