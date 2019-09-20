Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Paces team in targets
Westbrook secured five of nine targets for 46 yards in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday. He also rushed once for four yards.
Westbrook led the team in targets while checking in second in both receptions and receiving yardage. The 25-year-old is getting plenty of looks from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, but they've primarily been of the low-upside variety. Westbrook is averaging just 7.2 yards per reception on his 11 grabs thus far, although he did drop a would-be 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Westbrook will look to make more of an impact downfield versus the Broncos in a tough Week 4 road matchup a week from Sunday.
