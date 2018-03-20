Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Part of four-man group
Westbrook will be part of a Jacksonville receiving corps that includes Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief and Keelan Cole, but not Allen Robinson (knee) or Allen Hurns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tuesday's release of Hurns should complete an interesting offseason for the Jaguars' wideout group, following a 2017 campaign in which Westbrook, Cole, Lee and Hurns all appeared to be Blake Bortles' favorite option at different times. Unable to re-sign Robinson, the Jaguars now have swapped out Hurns for Moncrief, whose one-year contract includes $9.6 million guaranteed. The surprisingly lucrative deal suggests the Jags view Moncrief as a starter, even though he managed only 391 yards and two TDs in 12 games for the divisional-rival Colts last season. Westbrook may thus be left to compete with Cole for the No. 3 receiver job, though the Jags likely will find a way for all four players to get significant playing time. A fourth-round pick last year, Westbrook averaged 3.9 catches for 48 yards on 7.3 targets in seven regular-season games, overcoming a preseason core muscle injury to take on a leading role down the stretch. He actually played the most snaps of any Jacksonville wideout during the team's three-game playoff run, and yet he finished the postseason with only seven catches for 85 yards on 14 targets.
