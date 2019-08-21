Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Poised to work with Foles
Westbrook (groin) is in line to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Westbrook was held out of last Thursday's contest, but in Week 3 of the preseason, he's on track to get his first taste of game action with new signal-caller Nick Foles, with starters expected to see some run. Westbrook led the team with 66 catches (on 101 targets) for 717 yards and five TDs last year and looking ahead, his 2019 fantasy ceiling should be boosted by the anticipation that he'll benefit from improved QB play.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Set to sit Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Misses another session•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Battling groin soreness•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event -- and how you can be involved
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Michel rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...