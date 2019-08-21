Westbrook (groin) is in line to make his preseason debut Thursday against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Westbrook was held out of last Thursday's contest, but in Week 3 of the preseason, he's on track to get his first taste of game action with new signal-caller Nick Foles, with starters expected to see some run. Westbrook led the team with 66 catches (on 101 targets) for 717 yards and five TDs last year and looking ahead, his 2019 fantasy ceiling should be boosted by the anticipation that he'll benefit from improved QB play.