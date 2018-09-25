Westsbrook caught three of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Tennessee.

Westbrook's lowest output of the season unsurprisingly comes as the Jaguars totaled only 232 yards of offense Sunday. The 24-year-old has firmly outproduced No. 2 wide receiver Donte Montcrief thus far in 2018, although Moncrief still saw 48 snaps to Westbrook's 39. in Week 3.