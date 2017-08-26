Play

Westbrook (undisclosed) took part in a no-pads practice Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times Union reports.

Westbrook was held out of Thursday's preseason game with some sort of lower-body injury, but it can't be very severe if he was allowed to take the field Saturday. We'll need to wait and see if he's a full participant in a padded practice in order to declare him healthy again, though.

