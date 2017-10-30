Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Practicing with teammates
Westbrook (core muscle) worked with his position group at Monday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Westbrook is eligible to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. The 2017 fourth-round pick led the NFL in receiving yards this preseason despite missing a game, suggesting he could immediately step in as a key part of Jacksonville's struggling pass attack. He was placed on IR before Week 1 and underwent core muscle surgery Sept. 12.
