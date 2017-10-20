The Jaguars have been pleased with how Westbrook has progressed in his recovery from Sept. 12 surgery to address a core-muscle injury and could activate him from injured reserve when he's first eligible in advance of the Nov. 5 matchup with the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, Westbrook looked poised to open the season as the Jaguars' No. 3 wideout following a big preseason, but those hopes were dashed following the surprising news that he needed surgery. Despite the extensive time he's missed, Westbrook could be poised to reclaim a sizable role in the Jacksonville passing attack upon returning to action, as top wideout Allen Robinson (knee) has since been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 1. Westbrook has been running for two weeks and should soon step back on the practice field as he attempts to regain conditioning before making his NFL regular-season debut.