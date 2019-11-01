Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
It's not yet clear how much work Westbrook got in at Friday's practice, but he presumably got in at least a limited session for the third day in a row, so he could avoid missing any further action after leaving last week's game early because of his injuries. Those hoping to include Westbrook in their Week 9 lineups will want to check on his status early Sunday morning, as the Jaguars and Texans will kick off at 9:30 ET in London.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited once again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Expected to practice again•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Could play in Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Won't return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Active for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Week 9 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...