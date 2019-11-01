Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for London game

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

It's not yet clear how much work Westbrook got in at Friday's practice, but he presumably got in at least a limited session for the third day in a row, so he could avoid missing any further action after leaving last week's game early because of his injuries. Those hoping to include Westbrook in their Week 9 lineups will want to check on his status early Sunday morning, as the Jaguars and Texans will kick off at 9:30 ET in London.