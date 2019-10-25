Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for Week 8

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Westbrook approached last week's contest against the Bengals listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but he proceeded to log 53 of a possible 80 snaps on offense, hauling in six of nine targets for 103 yards. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to tough it out again this weekend, but fortunately for those considering Westbrook in Week 8 fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.