Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Quiet day in Week 14 loss

Westbrook secured six of seven targets for 25 yards in the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Westbrook actually checked in second in receptions and targets to D.J. Chark (ankle), but he averaged a meager 4.2 yards per grab. The third-year wideout is certainly getting plenty of attention -- he's logged at least six targets in four straight games, and in nine of his last 10 contests overall -- but he's largely operated in the short and intermediate passing windows while posting single-digit YPC figures in three of his last four games. Westbrook will look to put together more efficient numbers with his solid target volume against the weak Raiders secondary in Week 15.