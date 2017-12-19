Westbrook had two catches for 21 yards in Sunday's Week 15 win over Houston.

After hauling in five catches for 81 yards and his first career touchdown last week against Seattle, Westbrook was targeted only twice on an afternoon in which Blake Bortles completed 21-of-29 passes. Even so, Westbrook should remain a key piece in the Jags' receiving game over the final weeks of the season, particularly if Allen Hurns (ankle) and/or Marqise Lee (ankle) miss more time.