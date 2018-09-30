Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Racks up 141 scrimmage yards
Westbrook caught nine of 13 targets for 130 yards and added an 11-yard rush in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.
Westbrook might be emerging as the most trustworthy option in jacksonville's muddled receiving corps, having topped 50 yards in three of the first four weeks while exceeding 80 yards twice. He'll have a great opportunity to build on this excellent outing with a Week 5 date against a vulnerable Chiefs secondary next on tap.
