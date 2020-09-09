Westbrook (shoulder) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Westbrook has spent the last two weeks as a limited practice participant due to a shoulder injury, but he now looks back to full health. Rookie second-round pick Laviska Shenault (undisclosed) is also off the injury report, however, which muddles Westbrook's path to targets against the Colts on Sunday. He's listed behind DJ Chark, Shenault, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart.
